FROSTBURG — For its work to instill a love of reading in kids, Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot visited Frostburg State University Friday to present the Children’s Literature Centre with the 2021 William Donald Schaefer Helping People Award.
The center, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, holds popular annual community events like Storybook Holiday, which will be featured on the reality show “Small Town Christmas” later this year, and Pirates Ahoy!
Center and university staff, along with city officials, gathered Friday in the Lane Center on campus for the comptroller’s award.
The center, university President Ronald Nowacyzk, “embodies Frostburg State’s mission, which was founded for education and teacher preparation specifically in Western Maryland.”
“Frostburg State, founded as State Normal School Number Two, would not have been possible without the support of the community and this area’s citizens, most notably miners who contributed financially to the success of this school,” Nowacyzk said. “University-community collaboration exists today in several educational programs offered by the Children’s Literature Centre that brings the city of Frostburg, surrounding communities and businesses, and the faculty, staff and students at FSU together provide educational and fun opportunities for our children.”
Frostburg Mayor Robert Flanagan said the center is “a real advantage for the community.”
“It helps add to the culture of the area,” Flanagan said.
The city and the center co-host Storybook Holiday, and having the event featured on television is a “very, very exciting” opportunity for both, said Flanagan.
“We all get along very well together, and it’s all about the kids,” Flanagan said.
William Bingman and Thomas Palardy, co-founders of the center, reflected on its history and creation, as well as its significance for the kids they hope to reach.
Palardy shared an anecdote about being treated by a well-spoken cardiologist who told him that his love of language came from a childhood in Washington, D.C., hearing politicians’ speeches and being captivated by their words.
The center, Palardy said, aims to instill a similar lifelong love of reading and language.
“It gives children, teachers, parents and the community access to skillful use of words — wonderful, warm words, words that can excite and exhilarate, words that open windows into wit, wisdom and wonder,” Palardy said. “The Children’s Literature Centre is something very special because, in essence, it treats reading in a special way.”
Bingman said the center was established as a way of honoring the work of R. Margaret Hamilton and Betty Roemmelmyer after their retirement from Frostburg. Both women were “mentors” to himself and Palardy, said Bingman.
“These people had given their entire life to teaching. They knew what was going on, and they knew children’s literature,” Bingman said.
The center, Franchot said, helps “cut through the fog of what’s affecting our citizens, many of whom are very vulnerable.”
“This particular organization does something which I think is incredibly unique, which is ... created something that actually improves people’s lives and gives access to what those of us who are not as vulnerable take for granted,” Franchot said. “You’re able to connect with young peoples’ imaginations and give them that little spark of confidence by showing them that the world of children’s literature is open to them.”
“What you’ve done over the last 40 years and will do over the next 40 years is change peoples’ lives,” Franchot said.
Franchot was to present a Schaefer Award to the Deep Creek Watershed Foundation on Saturday for its role in “preserving and promoting the area’s natural beauty through educational programs, fundraising events and grant opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.