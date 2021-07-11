Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.