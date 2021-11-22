CUMBERLAND — A city woman is awaiting trial after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin when a Cumberland Police officer checked a complaint of a suspected drunken driver.
Police said Bethany Lauran Ritz, 28, was located on Virginia Avenue and the suspected heroin was reportedly found in plain view in her vehicle.
Ritz was issued citations for possession of a controlled dangerous substance (not marijuana) and possession of drug paraphernalia and released to await trial in district court.
