CUMBERLAND — An electrical fire caused an estimated $10,000 worth of damage at 227 E. Elder St. late Monday afternoon, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
Charles Hamilton, the occupant, discovered the fire upon stepping outside and observing smoke coming from the siding of the two-story frame.
There were no injuries.
Chief Shannon Adams said the fire was caused by overheated wiring inside a kitchen wall and was confined to the room where it originated.
City firefighters handled the call with assistance of the Ridgeley Volunteer Fire Department. Various other mutual aid companies were placed on standby during the incident, including Bowling Green, Bedford Road, Cresaptown, LaVale and Wiley Ford.
