A crew from Triton Construction, St. Albans, W.Va., works Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at the intersection of Baltimore and Mechanic streets, part of the Baltimore Street Redevelopment Project. The project will result in new underground utilities and the reopening of Baltimore Street to one-way traffic.

CUMBERLAND — South Mechanic Street will be closed to thru traffic May 30 and May 31 between Baltimore Street and Pershing Street from 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. so that Triton Construction can perform work.

Trucks will be detoured to Queen City Drive to avoid the closure. Flaggers will be in place at the Baltimore Street intersection to allow one lane of traffic to remain open for vehicles to travel between North Mechanic and Baltimore streets.

As part of this utility work, a localized water outage will take place both days.

Contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600, for more information.

