CUMBERLAND — South Mechanic Street will be closed to thru traffic between Baltimore Street and Pershing Street on May 24 between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. so that Triton Construction can perform work.
Trucks will be detoured to Queen City Drive to avoid the closure. Flaggers will be in place at the Baltimore Street intersection to allow one lane of traffic to remain open for vehicles to travel between North Mechanic and Baltimore streets.
As part of this utility work, a water outage will take place starting at 8 a.m. on South Liberty Street between Baltimore Street and Harrison Street and Canal Street, including Canal Place. Water should be restored by 6 p.m.
Any questions, contact the Cumberland Engineering Department, 301-759-6600.
