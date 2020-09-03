FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University students will conduct a Black Lives Matter protest Thursday at 7 p.m., which will include a speaking portion and a vigil-style silent march to the Brownsville Monument on campus.
The protest was prompted by recent events like the shooting of Jacob Black in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and last week’s shooting in Bedford, Pennsylvania, at BLM protesters who were marching to Washington, D.C.
A group of over 15 university students contacted each other on social media and set up a meeting to discuss their different perspectives when deciding how to hold the protest, said Ismerai Reyes, an FSU student and one of the protest’s organizers.
FSU student Sidonie Brown, Artie Travis, Robin Wynder and Robert and Latisha Cooper are slated to speak, and there will be candles provided for the vigil part of the protest.
Those interested in attending aren’t required to bring a sign or anything, but Reyes did ask that people planning on participating wear black clothing as a show of solidarity with the event and to be respectful of people’s reactions during the event as it can be particularly emotional moment.
“We want this to show that FSU students are standing in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Everything we have done is meant to accomplish that goal and to show that us as a campus, us as a community, we are united and will continue to to do our part to combat brutality and systemic racism,” Reyes said. “I want this to be used, first and foremost, as an educational piece for people who aren’t aware of the movement, or the purpose and message behind the movement. There’s things we can do on campus — that includes being more diverse, more inclusive, speaking out, putting out statements. We want to see a service that’s equal to everyone, and that’s really what we’re striving for.”
