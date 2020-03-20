CUMBERLAND — Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said Thursday the downtown special tax will remain for the 2021 fiscal year, however, he favors its elimination over time.
Morriss’ comments came at the regular meeting of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. held Thursday at the CEDC office on Pershing Street. The special tax, or mall tax, is assessed annually to property owners in the historic downtown city center. The tax was enacted in 1977 to cover the cost of a bond sale needed to finance the construction of the pedestrian mall, however the bond was paid off nearly 10 years ago.
“For this year we are going to leave the tax in,” said Morriss. “After that I want to eliminate it. I would like to eliminate it altogether after this year but I am not going to submit that I can definitely do that to the property owners. I don’t think that would be fair.”
Paul Kelly, executive director of the CEDC, said two top concerns facing the downtown mall is the disposition of the special tax and the future management arrangement of the district.
Morriss, who serves on the CEDC board, said he favors moving rapidly on conducting a search for a downtown manager but would like to proceed cautiously with a timeline for removing the mall tax. The downtown mall manager position has been vacant since the end of 2019.
“I am generally in favor of hiring someone as quickly as we can because going through the summer and with the events and the construction, that is probably one of the most critical times for having someone in that position,” said Morriss.
Downtown business owners could face disruptions as preparations begin for the $9.4 million renovation of the downtown mall expected to get underway in October.
In addition to supporting the hire of a manager, Morris provided an update on the mall tax.
“For next year’s budget we estimate the (special mall) tax will be a little lower than it was last year partly because the M&T Bank Building is (now) owned by the CEDC and off the tax rolls ... so we are estimating at $177,000,” Morriss said.
Morriss wants to be sure that downtown property owners are aware of the changes that would occur if the mall tax is removed. One of the benefits provided under the mall tax was staff to provide special trash pickup, landscaping, snow removal, general maintenance and help with setting up and tear down of events.
Officials say some of those responsibilities will automatically go away when Baltimore Street is reinstalled as part of the downtown renovations, however, Morriss said property owners need to be fully aware of what the changes will mean.
“Once you take something away you don’t want to be coming back in a year or two and say we want to reinstitute,” said the mayor. He added that he is “all in favor of eliminating the (special) tax,” but wanted to be sure the responsibilities and the funding are in place to “handle” the new arrangements.
“There are a lot of things involved,” said Morriss. “There are a lot of things that will happen ... Someone calls and needs something and we send someone down to take care of it now. Well, now it wouldn’t be that way going forward and the people will then come and say, ‘how come you are not taking care of this the way you did before?’ Then, I have to look at them and say, ‘well your property owner didn’t want to pay for the service cost of it.’ So it is a little bit of a double-edged sword.’”
Kelly said the new downtown manager would be a part of the CEDC staff. He said if the mall tax is phased out, the salary for the downtown manager could possibly come from the hotel-motel tax revenue or other grants.
“Paul’s idea that we would use the hotel-motel tax would be a fit for the downtown,” said Morriss. “The downtown is a tremendous asset for tourism ... So it made sense to me.”
Kelly provided an update on the merger currently underway among the CEDC and Allegany County’s economic development department. The parties are working on merging the entities into one agency titled the Allegany Development Commission.
The merger was expected to take place on April 1. However, Kelly said more time is needed in part due to coronavirus concerns. He said a 30-day extension will be implemented, pushing the anticipated merger date back to May 1.
