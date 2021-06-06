CUMBERLAND — Speed bumps have been reinstalled between the Riverside YMCA and its Kelly Road parking lot after they were pulled up by a snow plow over the winter.
YMCA members have expressed consternation at the lack of safety crossing the road there for some time. Yet it was in September 2018 when Jason Griffith was struck and injured by a vehicle while in the crosswalk that efforts to get a speed bump placed were ratcheted up.
The initial accident report by Cumberland Police said Griffith had been waiting at the crosswalk when a vehicle’s mirror struck him in the head and that “with a speed limit of 25 mph and a long straightaway” there should have been “ample opportunity” to avoid a collision.
“Before that we had some people that would come in and complain to the front desk that they were almost hit by a car walking across the crosswalk,” said Adam Sterne, YMCA board president. “It’s almost like (people) don’t treat it like a public walk. It’s not sidewalk to sidewalk. It’s a parking lot going to the YMCA and I think people view that as different from any normal crosswalk.”
The fear is that a car comes through there at a rate of speed higher than the posted 25 mph limit and hits a small child that broke away from their parent or an older adult who might take a little longer to cross the road there, he said.
“As the YMCA begins to see more members and program participants return to normal activities, we are pleased to have the speed bumps in place to ensure the safety of everyone coming to use our facilities. Each day we have at least 400 visits from members of the community, from infants to seniors, and safety in and around our facility is our top priority,” said Julie O’Neal, executive director, YMCA of Cumberland. “These speed bumps ensure people using the Y, young and old can have access to adequate parking areas and get to our entrance area safely. Kelly Road has become a more traveled road due to the increase of businesses, and we also feel these speed bumps will remind all of us to travel the posted speed limit.”
The first time the speed bumps were installed required a six-to-eight-month process, which included getting a safety study done as Kelly Road is a city-owned street. The YMCA had city permission to reinstall them.
“The city has been very accommodating, but they’ve had some opposition themselves. It took a lot of pushing just to get that to move all the way forward,” said Sterne. “As soon as they got knocked off, the members started complaining again.”
