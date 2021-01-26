CUMBERLAND — A California man who was operating the tractor-trailer that traveled out of control and overturned late Friday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 68 was issued two traffic citations by Maryland State Police.
The location of the 4:21 p.m. crash in the area of exit 42 is one where numerous rig rollover crashes have taken place in recent years, despite efforts made by highway officials, county leaders and law enforcement to curb the accidents.
In Friday's crash, the driver, Gurinder Singh, 33, of Fowler, was out of the vehicle and talking to arriving first-responders after his 18-wheeler overturned, blocking both eastbound lanes. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Singh was cited for negligent driving and failure to control speed to avoid a collision.
The roadway was opened at 8:30 p.m. after South Side Towing removed the tractor-trailer and its contents that consisted of metal rolls weighing 40,000 pounds, according to state police.
The last notable truck crash on eastbound I-68 at Haystack Mountain occurred on June 13 of last year when a rig failed to negotiate the curve in the roadway, traveled out of control and struck the median wall.
Police cited the driver, Mahad Billie Maalim, 47, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, with negligent driving. He was not injured.
A review of state police accident investigations on tractor-trailer rollovers at eastbound I-68 at Haystack Mountain revealed many of the crashes were the result of driver inattention and excessive speed. The speed limit for trucks in that area is 45 mph.
The accidents, some of which occurred in wet road conditions, prompted a warning by the Maryland Motor Trucking Association to its members to use extreme caution while traveling from the Garrett County line through the city of Cumberland.
Special enforcement in 2019 conducted by state police included monitoring truck speeds and increased commercial vehicle inspections at the Finzel weigh station.
The frequent truck crashes, some of which have caused injuries, also prompted a 2019 letter from the Board of Allegany County Commissioners to the Maryland Department of Transportation requesting that the state address the rash of accidents.
