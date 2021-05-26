CUMBERLAND — A 17-year-old driver escaped serious injuries early Tuesday when his speeding vehicle traveled out of control and crashed into a utility pole at West Industrial Boulevard and Grand Avenue, according to Cumberland Police.
The youth sustained minor injuries but was not taken to the hospital following the 1 a.m. crash that closed Industrial Boulevard for several hours until the damaged utility pole and attached overhead lines were replaced By Potomac Edison crews.
The youth was operating a 2007 Chevrolet passenger vehicle that was heavily damaged upon impact, police said.
Officers charged the teen with failure to reduce speed to avoid a collision, negligent driving and related offenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.