CUMBERLAND — Macie Buentello was 6 years old when she started gymnastics. By age 9, she thought she might have to stop.
She had been diagnosed with scoliosis, a curvature of the spine that commonly affects children shortly before puberty. A Braddock Middle School student who is turning 13 this month, Macie thought first of her beloved sport.
"When we first explained to her what was going on, her first question was 'Do I have to quit gymnastics?,'" her mom, Natosha Shaw, said. "That was her biggest fear with the whole thing."
She did not, as it turned out, and Macie remains active in gymnastics and cheerleading to this day.
“We discussed it with her doctors, and they actually were very happy that she was in a sport like gymnastics," Shaw said. "It's kind of like a physical therapy thing, and they told us that there's no reason at all for her to have to quit unless it causes her any pain.”
Having Macie screened regularly for scoliosis helped them catch it early, Shaw said.
“We always kind of wanted to stay on top of it,” said Shaw, who had surgery to correct scoliosis at age 12. The condition is not always genetic, she said, “but we know going in that because a biological parent had it there was a very good chance.
“Mine wasn’t found until it was pretty much too late, and surgery was the only option," Shaw said. "To have surgery not be the only option, you need to catch it as soon as you can."
Because Macie's case was caught early, she won't require surgical intervention.
Aside from being athletic, Macie regularly earns straight A's in school.
"She's very smart, but she's also very helpful and outgoing, and she cares a lot about other people," Shaw said. "She is currently on a team that's kind of mixed in age with younger kids and older kids, and she really encourages the younger kids and she knows they look up to her, and she's just an all around really good person."
Macie's treatment involves wearing corrective braces, and over the years she has needed to wear them for progressively shorter periods of time, Shaw said. Once her diagnosis was confirmed, her pediatrician referred her to The Children's League for care.
The Cumberland-based nonprofit offers a range of services, Executive Director Cathy Growden said, including the orthopedic clinics that Macie and kids like her from across the area in Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia can attend every other month.
They receive free care from pediatric orthopedic surgeons from Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. Those services, like many pediatric specialities, can be pricy and hard to access locally, Growden said.
"For any type of specialty, they usually have to travel outside of the area, and orthopedics has been one of those specialties," Growden said.
Shaw said the family's experience at The Children's League has been wonderful.
"They sit with you as long as you need,” Shaw said. “They answer any questions you have. They don't only speak to me: they also speak to her like, you know, she is the reason that we're there. A lot of times kids, you know, get overlooked and they're mostly talking to parents, but they've taken a lot of time with us."
"The Children's League has been in operation for 88 years, and for all those 88 years, not one family or one child has been billed for the services that they have received here," Growden said. "To me, that is just beyond really the ability to believe, because we don't even bill the insurance company. We're not credentialed to bill. We had a clinic last week, and I think we saw 16-18 kids. However many we saw, none of their insurances were billed, which means they didn't have to meet a deductible. They didn't have a copay to make. So it truly is free. There's nothing out of the parent's pocket to have that child seen."
