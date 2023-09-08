CUMBERLAND — A local golf tournament last year helped fund pioneering research for rare degenerative brain diseases.
The 2022 CureARS Golf Classic raised roughly $40,000 for mitochondrial disease exploration.
Today, sponsors and teams are needed for the second annual CureARS Golf Classic set for Oct. 7 at the Cumberland Country Club.
Cumberland native Desiree Magee — a 2000 Bishop Walsh School graduate and daughter of Dr. Howard Strauss and his wife Lisa — cohosted the inaugural golf event last year to fund drug screening research for her daughter Daphne, 8, and thousands of other people affected by mitochondrial ARS disorders.
“What we are doing is groundbreaking from a research perspective, patient voice and for other medical conditions,” Magee said. “We have started three projects in one year, which was made possible by all the support of the golf tournament.”
Magee co-founded CureARS with another mom with the goal of saving their kids’ lives.
Continuation of the golf tournament will allow research efforts to expand, she said.
“The particular process within the mitochondria that these diseases affect is one of the most important and can lead to discoveries in cancer, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s to name a few,” Magee said.
“To date every baby born with one of these conditions is sent home to enjoy their days with their family, new parents are told there is no cure or treatment and to enjoy the time they have,” she said. “For some that is a few months and others years of life-altering struggles.”
The research process is more of a marathon than sprint, Magee said.
“The ARS2 disorders are a group of devastating disorders that typically manifest in early childhood, compromise multiple organ systems and lead to severe disability and early death,” she said. “They are also exceedingly rare, and as funding for disease research is typically proportional to incidence in the population they are not given a lot of attention.”
Mitochondrial diseases
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mitochondria are tiny parts of almost every cell in the body.
“They turn sugar and oxygen into energy that the cells need to work,” the CDC website states. “In mitochondrial diseases, the mitochondria cannot efficiently turn sugar and oxygen into energy, so the cells do not work correctly.”
According to the Mitochondrial Medicine Center at Kennedy Krieger Institute, “mitochondrial disorders can be very difficult to diagnose because these diseases affect so many different organs in the body.”
Symptoms can vary widely among patients, often resulting in an incorrect or delayed diagnosis, and there is no single test to identify a mitochondrial disease.
“Every 30 minutes, a child is born who will develop a mitochondrial disorder by age 10,” according to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Overall, approximately 1 in every 4,300 individuals in the United States has a mitochondrial disease.”
While mitochondrial disease is common, Daphne has an ultra-rare form of it.
‘Desperately needed’
In June 2016, Daphne, 1, was diagnosed with a mitochondrial disorder that causes a rare brain disease known as leukoencephalopathy.
“There is currently no treatment and no cure,” Magee said.
“This devastating and progressive genetic disease has no current FDA-approved treatment available and research funds are extremely limited,” she said and added the disease causes motor and cognitive decline similar to other neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease.
Daphne has undergone thousands of hours of physical, speech and occupational therapy yet functions at levels of a 2- to 5-year old in a lot of areas, Magee said.
“Research is desperately needed, and that can only be accomplished with funding,” she said.
“As (Daphne’s) mom, I don’t want her to get worse,” Magee said. “We do this for our kids and we want to find a treatment for them. There is a time component involved and we want to get there as fast as we can.”
To help
To learn more about CureARS and register for the golf tournament visit www.curears.org/golf-classic-2023.
Donations can also be made online at curears.org/donation or mailed to CureARS, C/O Ashley Rowland, 53 Meehan Avenue, Raritan, NJ 08869
