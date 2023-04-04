CUMBERLAND — The Downtown Development Commission will host Spring Fling 2023 on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Canal Place Festival Grounds.
The family-friendly event will feature the Easter Bunny, live music by the steel drum band Pan Jammin', Queen City Creamery's ice cream truck, Lost Mountain BBQ, Fore Axes mobile ax throwing, a demonstration by master gardeners and art vendors.
The first 300 children will receive a free goodie bag.
