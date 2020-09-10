PAW PAW, W.Va. — The National Park Service has completed an environmental assessment to enhance visitor safety, improve access at the Paw Paw campground parking lot and prevent disruptions to towpath continuity that may result from future landslides in the Paw Paw Tunnel Hollow area located in Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park.
The project is scheduled to begin next spring and is expected to take two years to complete. During construction, visitors to the park will need to take a detour around the project area as the Paw Paw Tunnel will be closed.
Workers will remove debris that remains from a rockslide in 2016, stabilize the rock face adjacent to the canal and replace the wooden boardwalk that serves as the towpath for 750 feet of this stretch. The project may include the redirection of Twigg Run along a historic drainage into Gross Run so that it drains into the river to protect the canal.
A Finding of No Significant Impact was signed Sept. 4. The document describes why the action will have no significant effects on the environment, provides the rationale for the decision and outlines conservation measures that will be taken to avoid, minimize and mitigate impacts.
Documents can be reviewed at http://parkplanning.nps.gov/pawpawrockfall2020.
