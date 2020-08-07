Springs festival canceled but farmers market open

SPRINGS, Pa. — The Springs Historical Society board of directors has canceled this year’s Springs Folk Festival due to the coronavirus and is working on the annual journal, The Casselman Chronicle, for publication in the fall.
“We regret the cancellation of this year’s festival but we are eagerly working on the 63rd annual Springs Folk Festival to be held Oct. 1 and 2, 2021, which will highlight the life and times of pioneer families, providing learning and enjoyment for families and folks of all ages,” Jess Spiker, Springs Folk Festival chair said.
The Springs farmers market operates on Saturdays from from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the season has been extended to Oct. 10.
“Our farmers market means so much more this season. It is not just the traditional opening of summer, but an approved setting to buy fresh local foods while taking in the beauty of the countryside after a spring of restricted living with the likelihood of the same this winter,” Margaret Hostetler, society president, said.
The upcoming Casselman Chronicle will cover the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, the history of Somerset County early pipelines, local church sewing circles and the history of the Springs Mutual Telephone Co. Copies will be available to read in local libraries and to order online or at the Springs Store and the Penn Alps Craft Shop.
The Springs Museum is closed for the season but the society is working on providing short videos describing some of the historical items in the collection to be viewed on social media. Public programs have been rescheduled for 2021.
The festival is the society’s main fundraiser. The many buildings on the grounds require continual maintenance. Dave Yoder, grounds chair, is seeking volunteers to help with exterior painting on Aug. 15 and 22, starting at 2 p.m. Contact Yoder at 817-229-0185 or daveyoder@verizon.net.
To avoid disappointing customers who enjoyed purchasing homemade sauerkraut at the festival, Jonathan Martin and his crew will create their product in September to sell at the farmers market Sept. 19 and 26 and Oct. 3. A donor is covering the cost of 4,000 pounds of cabbage. Contact Martin at 814-521-8065 or johnnyranda2009@live.com.
For more information, visit www.springspa.org or call 814-442-4594.
