CUMBERLAND — A city man wanted by Baltimore police was arrested Friday after a standoff at an Independence Street home, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.

Calvin V. Evans reportedly fled into the home at 119 Independence when police arrived there about 3 p.m.

Authorities said he surrendered peacefully after speaking with crisis negotiators.

He was being held Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.

