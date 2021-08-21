CUMBERLAND — A city man wanted by Baltimore police was arrested Friday after a standoff at an Independence Street home, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
Calvin V. Evans reportedly fled into the home at 119 Independence when police arrived there about 3 p.m.
Authorities said he surrendered peacefully after speaking with crisis negotiators.
He was being held Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center and awaiting a bond hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.