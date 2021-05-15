CUMBERLAND — A man who allegedly threatened to burn down a Hilltop drive home and harm police officers was arrested Friday afternoon following an hourslong standoff, Cumberland Police said.
Police said the incident started as a disturbance in the 700 block, after the man, who wasn't identified, yelled at people in the neighborhood. He allegedly fled into the home and made the threats when officers arrived.
Police said attempts to get the man out of the home failed, and officers finally entered and arrested him without incident.
There were no injuries.
