LAVALE — Starbucks will open a store on National Highway in LaVale in 2021.
Ed Scott, a partner with Kline Scott Visco Commercial Real Estate, the developer of the former Slumberland Motel property on National Highway in LaVale, said he expects the coffeehouse chain to open in the fall, beside a recently built Taco Bell.
“We have a project at the old Slumberland Motel where the Taco Bell is,” Scott said Friday. “... we have signed a lease with Starbucks as the other piece there.”
The world’s largest coffeehouse chain, Starbucks got its start in 1971 in Seattle, Washington. Today, there are more than 31,000 Starbucks locations across the globe, employing more 350,000 people in more than 70 countries.
“I think it will include outdoor seating and a drive-thru and have the full slate of their products,” Scott said. “They will begin the construction and expect that to be open in the fall of 2021.”
Starbucks serves hot and cold drinks, whole-bean coffee, microground instant coffee known as VIA, espresso, caffe latte, full- and loose-leaf teas including Teavana tea products, Evolution Fresh juices, Frappuccino beverages, La Boulange pastries and snacks including items such as chips and crackers.
The west end of National Highway in LaVale has seen renewed interest recently with Ledo Pizza also announcing last month it will locate at the former Pizza Hut parcel next year.
