CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services is hosting two hiring events next week where some qualified candidates may receive conditional job offers on the spot.
The first event will be Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Western Correctional Institution administration building, 13800 McMullen Highway. The second will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Western Regional Training Building on the Allegany College of Maryland campus.
Positions being hired include administrative, counselor, office clerk, office secretary, correctional officer, correctional maintenance officer, correctional dietary officer and correctional supply officer.
Some uniformed positions include a $7,500 hiring bonus.
