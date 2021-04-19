CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia School Building Authority approved more than $19 million in funding Monday for the construction of a new, consolidated primary school in Mineral County's Frankfort district.
In presenting the project, Ben Ashley, SBA director of architectural services, said the consolidation of Frankfort Intermediate, Fort Ashby Primary and Wiley Ford Primary schools "represents an excellent use of SBA funding."
The closure and consolidation is projected to take place in the 2023-2024 school year.
Mineral County Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft applauded the decision in a statement Monday.
"It’s a great day for Mineral County! We will be constructing a new $21.3M primary school in the Frankfort District," Ravenscroft said.
In addition to the state funds, about $2 million will be provided locally.
"We are extremely grateful to the West Virginia School Building Authority for selecting and funding our project: we’ve been awarded $19,147,590! PK-4 Students in the Frankfort District will soon have the modern facility they need and deserve thanks to the support of our communities, our employees, and our BOE."
Ravenscroft noted that the Frankfort project is the second the authority has funded in the county in less than a year. A $3 million roof replacement project for Keyser Middle School was approved last August.
"The positive residual effects resulting from construction projects of this scale cannot be understated — investment in infrastructure is an investment in our people & our communities," Ravenscroft said. This is a great day for all of (Mineral County) and the surrounding areas."
The SBA also approved construction and renovation projects in Greenbrier, Jefferson, Mercer, Ohio, Roane and Summers counties.
The school board meets next on Tuesday.
