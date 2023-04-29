CUMBERLAND — Gov. Wes Moore has ordered Maryland flags across the state be lowered Saturday until sunset in honor of former Speaker of the House of Delegates Casper R. Taylor Jr.
Taylor, also a businessman who owned The Cas Taylors’ restaurant on North Mechanic Street, died Monday morning. He was 88.
“Former House Speaker Casper R. Taylor’s work in Cumberland and his efforts to create One Maryland have left an impact on this state that will reverberate for generations to come,” Moore said in a Monday statement. “We are so grateful for his years of public service, and celebrate his many accomplishments which Marylanders benefit greatly from every day. Our family’s thoughts are with his loved ones, friends and former colleagues.”
Visitation was held Friday at Scarpelli Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Oldtown Road, on Saturday at 1 p.m. followed by interment in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
