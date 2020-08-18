CUMBERLAND — With help from the state, Allegany and Garrett counties are working to prepare more students for the upcoming start of the virtual school.
Gov. Larry Hogan recently announced that $10 million in grant awards will help expand broadband access for education.
Nearly $8 million of the money is slated to increase internet access for Maryland public school students, and roughly $2 million will support feasibility and design studies for a new statewide wireless network solely dedicated for educational use.
The grant funding will be provided by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and administered by the Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband.
“Our administration is committed to expanding broadband to every corner of our state, and as many local school systems prepare for remote or hybrid learning models in the fall, this access is more important than ever,” Hogan said via press release. “These grants will support partnerships between the state, local governments, and internet service providers to ensure distance learning options are available and accessible for all Maryland students.”
The grants will help students in urban areas that have access to broadband infrastructure obtain internet service from an existing provider.
In rural areas without broadband infrastructure, the funds will provide wireless access to students with cellular hotspots or similar resources.
“Funding will also support feasibility studies and design for a statewide fixed wireless network to further expand access for unserved students in rural areas,” the release stated. “The Governor’s Office of Rural Broadband will work with local partners to incorporate existing vertical assets, such as communications towers and water towers, as part of the network infrastructure. This network is expected to be operational by the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.”
The grants range in amount from roughly $11,000 for Worcester County, to more than $1.7 million for Baltimore City.
Allegany County was awarded $70,000, and Garrett County's allotment was $185,000.
According to Allegany County Public Schools Chief Technology Officer Nil Grove, the grant will cover roughly $50 per month for four months of mobile hotspot service for students that do not have internet access at home.
While ACPS has provided that service for many families, the state funds will now pay part of those monthly fees.
If an ACPS family has cellular service at home but no internet access, they should contact their school directly to request a hotspot.
Part of the grant that has not yet been released will provide actual broadband services to the students’ homes, Grove said.
Garrett County Public Schools Superintendent Barbara L. Baker said the grant money will be used to provide Wi-Fi hotspots to homes with no, or insufficient, internet for virtual learning.
“The grant will pay for up to 1,000 hotspots,” she said via email.
Applications for the GCPS hotspots are available online and by calling 1-888-285-7254 through the start of school. Quantities are limited and services will be distributed as soon as possible.
“We wish to thank the Maryland State Office of Rural Broadband and Governor Hogan for the opportunity to enhance our ability to provide a quality educational program for our students,” Baker said. “These at-home Wi-Fi hotspots will enable many families to take advantage of all of the learning support Garrett County Public Schools provides.”
