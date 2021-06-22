CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Public Service Commission has allocated $83 million in state grants to Maryland electric and gas utilities with the goal of reducing or eliminating residential customer bill arrearages, particularly those incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maryland utilities reported that thousands of residential customers fell behind on their bills for electric and gas service since Gov. Larry Hogan declared a COVID-19 state of emergency in March 2020. The additional funding will help alleviate a portion of the $276 million owed by utility customers, many of whom faced significant hardship during the pandemic with loss of employment or reduced hours and income.
Only residential customer accounts with arrearages that accumulated before June 30 are eligible to have the funding applied. Grants will be applied to amounts owed by customers in the following order:
• Category 1: Customers who have received energy assistance from the state’s Office of Home Energy Programs within the last four years.
• Category 2: Customers who have special medical needs certificates on file with their utility.
• Category 3: Customers with the oldest arrearages.
Funds will appear as bill credits in the coming months.
By Oct. 1, the utilities must report how the funding was distributed and if any of the grant money was unspent and why.
In February, the commission imposed a moratorium until June 30, prohibiting utilities from terminating service to customers in categories 1 and 2 due to nonpayment.
Protections for all utility customers remain in effect and include:
• Termination notices must be sent 45 days in advance instead of 14 days.
• Residential customers in arrears have 45 days from receipt of a notice to work out a payment plan or apply for energy assistance. Customers who take either action would not have service disconnected.
• Utilities must offer a minimum payment plan of 12 months.
• Utilities cannot require a down payment or deposit as a condition of beginning a payment plan for any residential customer.
