CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Department of Health has launched a new COVID-19 vaccine information page housed within covidlink.maryland.gov.
“Our CovidLink site is among the most dynamic, robust and trustworthy COVID-19 information sources for Marylanders,” said MDH acting Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “This is a rapidly changing situation, so we want to ensure that everyone looks to CovidLink for the most up-to-date information about COVID-19 vaccinations as more information becomes available.”
The new page includes information about Maryland COVID-19 vaccine priority groups; vaccine status and dosing information; and resources about vaccine development, clinical studies and emergency use authorization approval. The page will also link to MDH’s COVID-19 vaccination data dashboard.
Maryland launched covidlink.maryland.gov in August. Since then, the site has expanded to include information about testing, slowing the spread of COVID-19, frequently asked questions and contact tracing — including information about MD COVID Alert, Maryland’s contact tracing app. The site is also home to Maryland’s COVID-19 public service campaigns, including “Answer the Call” for contact tracing and “Masks On Maryland” to encourage mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing. Its sister site, coronavirus.maryland.gov, houses Maryland’s COVID-19 data.
To view the new page, visit covidlink.maryland.gov/content/vaccine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.