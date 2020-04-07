State highway projects moving forward

CUMBERLAND — Work on various highway projects in Allegany and Garrett counties is continuing, according to Maryland State Highway Administration officials.
On Interstate 68 west near exit 42 (Greene Street), contractors First Fruits and S&S Electric are installing lighting conduit for new lights. The project will continue for the next couple of weeks.
Work to replace the state Route 36 bridge over Jennings Run in Mount Savage is expected to get back underway soon, depending on a waiver from Pennsylvania due to the closure of non-essential businesses there. The contractor is Merlo Inc. and work includes completion of wall coping, setting bridge beams and pouring the deck.
The bridge deck replacement and rehabilitation on Industrial Boulevard (state Route 51) in Cumberland is also underway. The long-term temporary left lane closure went into place March 30. The project includes construction of crossovers north and south of the bridge. Once that is finished, traffic will be shifted to begin deck replacement of the southbound bridge.
A project to lengthen the ramp to westbound Interstate 68 from Willowbrook Road to Maryland Avenue began Monday.
The State Highway Administration will extend the acceleration lane as part of a resurfacing and safety improvement project.
The inlet reconstruction could result in single lane closures of up to five days to allow concrete to set. As the project progresses into spring, motorists can expect intermittent temporary ramp closures and detours.
The full $5.9 million widening project is expected to be complete summer of 2021.
Garrett County projects
U.S. Route 219 improvements at Mosser Road in McHenry include the installation of erosion and sediment control devices. Once the drainage work is completed, subcontractor First Fruits will begin excavation of a new walking trail that is being developed by Garrett County.
Other work on U.S. 219 includes the replacement of a culvert on Wilson Run in Oakland by contractor Carl Belt Inc.
Work on the U.S. 219 north upgrade from Interstate 68 to Old Salisbury Road in Grantsville is continuing. Triton construction crews are installing reinforcement bar for new bridges, converting sediment traps to permanent stormwater management ponds and planting trees. Pouring of the bridge decks is planned the second and third week of April.
