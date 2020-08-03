CUMBERLAND — A statewide media campaign that launched Monday is focused on urging residents to adhere to the recently-expanded mask order issued by Gov. Larry Hogan.
The previous iteration of the order issued in April decreed that wearing the protective facial coverings was only necessary while indoors in a business, or while riding on public transportation. During a press conference last week, Hogan announced that as of 5 p.m. on July 31, the mask order was to be expanded to include outdoor areas where social distancing is not possible.
Hogan also announced during the same press conference that there are no immediate plans in place for the state to continue along in its reopening plan, which is currently in phase two and will remain there for the time being. Maryland was not among the 21 states recently identified by the federal government as a "red zone" for COVID-19, Hogan said at the time.
Under phase two of the state reopening plan, restaurants are open for indoor dining at 50% capacity, as are most other businesses currently permitted to operate. All are required to cooperate with public health guidelines or risk closure.
On Monday, the state Department of Commerce put out a press release detailing a round of radio and social media announcements centered on keeping Maryland's businesses afloat in challenging economic times.
The campaign, which features the tagline “Only You Can Keep Maryland Open for Business,” includes a series of announcements being aired throughout the state on local radio stations, as well as social media outreach.
"Among the first announcements crafted were two produced in partnership with the Baltimore Ravens tight end starter Mark Andrews, who urges fans to 'Protect the Flock,' and Brandon Hyde, manager for the Baltimore Orioles, who encourages listeners to 'take the lead' to keep our friends and neighbors 'in the game,'" the release says.
Of particular note in the release is the state's hospitality industry, which "was particularly hard hit."
“Restauranteurs across Maryland enhanced their already strict sanitation practices, added outdoor seating areas, restructured their indoor seating to increase physical distance, and ensured that staff wear masks and are tested often,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “As the summer travel season continues, we are asking everyone to help keep your favorite businesses open by wearing masks and abiding by social distancing requirements. We need everyone to participate to be successful.”
New cases
The state's most recent data as of Monday afternoon listed at least 91,144 total cases of COVID-19 and 3,389 deaths attributed to the virus.
Allegany County reported four new cases Monday, bringing the county's cumulative total to 271. According to a release from the county health department, the latest cases involve a female school-age child, a man and woman in their 20s and a woman in her 70s. None has required hospitalization.
Garrett County reported one new case Monday, for a cumulative total of 46. The latest case involves a man in his 30s who is isolating at home.
Neighboring Mineral County, West Virginia, reported 112 cases as of Monday afternoon.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood
