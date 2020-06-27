BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health on Thursday launched a social media campaign encouraging Marylanders to continue to wear face coverings as the COVID-19 epidemic continues.
The campaign begins as health officials anticipate increased summer activity and jurisdictions across Maryland continue to ramp up COVID-19 testing.
“Summer is here and we understand wanting to be out and about with family and friends, especially after staying at home for such a long time,” said department Secretary Robert R. Neall. “We’ve made great progress, but we need to remember we’re not out of the woods yet — all Marylanders must continue to exercise responsibility for themselves and each other by doing everything we can to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The campaign features an array of posts and graphics related to wearing face coverings, including reminders about where to wear them and instructions about how to wear them correctly. The campaign will continue throughout the course of the epidemic, using the hashtag #MasksOnMaryland.
As of Thursday, the state reported more than 65,000 cases of COVID-19. More than 3,000 people have died.
