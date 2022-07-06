ANNAPOLIS — Talk of gas prices, gun violence and “survival checks” preceded Maryland’s Board of Public Works meeting Wednesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan, who chaired the event, called for an emergency special session of the state legislature “to address the imprudent” gas tax.
“There's an automatic tax increase that was passed by the legislature, which I proposed to eliminate,” he said. “And now it requires us to pay an additional seven cents per gallon as of July 1. So the legislature has the opportunity to fix this gas situation. I'm prepared to immediately sign a gas tax suspension into law so that we can provide much more needed relief for these crushing costs, which are burdening families and small businesses.”
Hogan also said that for months he’s asked President Joe Biden to freeze the federal gas tax.
“I’m very pleased that he has finally agreed, but so far nothing has happened, so I continue to call on Congress to take action to immediately pass legislation to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax,” he said. “(There’s) no real reason why we can't come together in a bipartisan way to lessen the pain at the pump for Marylanders and the rest of America.”
The biggest problem with gas prices is “the commodity itself,” state treasurer Dereck Davis said and talked of user demand.
Hogan agreed.
“I remember this time two years ago when everything was shut down and everybody was home, we were paying $1.79 in my old neighborhood for gas,” he said. “Now it’s just dipped below $5 a gallon. So what did that?”
Comptroller Peter Franchot agreed that a special session is needed to address the gas tax.
“The gas tax is really a signal to the future … of what is going on out in the economy right now,” he said. “Earnings guidances by major corporations, public companies … are literally being rewritten as we speak because consumer spending is dropping so rapidly.”
Franchot also said the state should encourage companies to be generous and allow employees to work remotely.
He talked of the need for $2,000 emergency survival checks for 500,000 Maryland families that are low-wage earners and struggling.
“We are in a recession,” Franchot said. “The question is whether it’s going to be a soft recession lasting several months, or whether it’s going to be a long-term yearlong recession.”
Gun violence
Davis said vital language in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution is sometimes ignored.
“The first part of that says ‘a well-regulated militia,’” he said.
The Founding Fathers intended the language to indicate “heavy regulation,” Davis said. “Unless we have another definition of what well regulated means.”
There should be a way for people to “have those arms and still protect our young people, our seniors,” he said.
Davis said he hopes people, when talking about rights, “are reading the full context of what was said and not picking and choosing the parts that we like.”
Franchot agreed.
“What we are talking about out in Illinois was the fact that someone used a high-speed, military-type assault weapon on innocent people,” he said.
“And these are not just injuries that when you get wounded by one of these weapons,” Franchot said. “I was in the military. I trained on these weapons. They’re high-speed rifles, and (their) purpose is to kill people. Because they’re such high-speed, they literally when they hit someone blow them up.”
The legislature should work on gun safety issues, he said.
Local items
Local items on the meeting agenda included the following approvals:
- An amended grant agreement for $137,500 to be disbursed in equal quarterly installments for Fiscal 2023 to the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
- $85,000 for Cresaptown Recreation court reconstruction.
- $49,125 to replace Potomac Valley Athletic Association’s Weber Field fence, and construct new dugouts, backstops and bullpen.
- $4,085 to purchase and install an electric scoreboard for the Oldtown Lions Field.
- Approval of the $51,780 timber sale of 257,507 board feet of saw timber, and 365 cords of pulpwood, on 47 acres in Savage River State Forest.
- $532,635 to repair the building envelope and replace a section of the roof at Frostburg State University’s Compton Hall.
- $3,259,069 to replace the 28-year-old roof at FSU’s Performing Arts Center.
- $273,611 for brush and tree cutting, and stump removal at various locations in Garrett County.
- A $250,000 grant for a water and sewer line from Cumberland to LaVale.
- $1,988,000 for bath house renovations at Dans Mountain State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.