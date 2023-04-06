St. Patrick 2021 file photo

St. Patrick Church on North Centre Street, Cumberland, is shown in this 2021 file photo.

CUMBERLAND — Among the 156 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore that sexually abused children, more than 20 at some point operated in Allegany and Garrett counties, according to a state report.

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday released findings of a grand jury investigation launched in 2018.

The staggering 456-page report, which includes redactions by order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, indicates that at least 600 children were abused over the past 80 years.

"It is based on material obtained from the Office of the Attorney General email and phone hotline, victim and witness interviews, open-source media, electronic documents provided by the Archdiocese of Baltimore in response to Grand Jury subpoenas, and reporting letters from the Archdiocese," the report states. "The accusations described in this report do not constitute findings of guilt."

The Cumberland Times-News sifted through the report to find names and local places of the accused who worked in Allegany and Garrett counties.

The report contains many pages of allegations — graphic descriptions of sexual abuse and other sexual misconduct against children.

"Should you need assistance please call the Victims of Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Hotline, 410-576-6312," the report states.

According to the report, most of the following also spent time at parishes outside of Allegany and Garrett counties, and allegations listed against them don't necessarily have local connections.

• Father Michael Lowell Barnes

Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1988

• Father Ronald Belschner

Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1989-1991

• Monsignor Thomas Bevan

Temporary Administrator, St. Mary, Cumberland 1991-1992

Temporary Administrator, St. Patrick, Mount Savage 1992

Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1997-2009

• Father Laurence Brett

Summer work, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1969

• Father Donald Dimitroff

Teacher, Bishop Walsh High School 1981-1983

• Father Frederick Duke

St. Mary, Lonaconing 1961-1967

• Father Kenneth Farabaugh

Title unlisted, St. Peter, Westernport 1967

• Deacon Joseph Firlie

Deacon, St. Peter and Paul School, Cumberland 1980s-1990s

• Father Marion Helowicz

Associate Pastor, St. Michael, Frostburg 1974-1980

Chaplain, Bishop Walsh High School, Cumberland 1974-1980

Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1984-1988

• Father George Hopkins

Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1965-1966

• Father Robert Hopkins

Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1948-1958

Assistant Director of the Propagation of the Faith for Western Maryland 1950

Administrator, St. Mary, Cumberland 1958-1962

Pastor, Church of St. Mary, Lonaconing 1971-1982

Associate Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1982

• Father Joseph W. Krach

Assistant Pastor, St. Peter, Oakland 1961-1966

• Brother Geoffrey Xavier Langan

Teacher, Lasalle High School, Cumberland 1959-1960

• Father Regis Larkin

Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Frostburg 1945-1964

Administrator, St. Peter, Oakland 1965-1974

Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1974-1981

• Father Ronald Michaud

Temp. Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1976

• Father John Mountain

Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1931-1941

• Father Francis Roscetti

Associate Pastor, St. Peter and Paul, Cumberland, and St. Anthony, Ridgeley, West Virginia 1967-1972

Pastor, St. Ambrose, Cresaptown 1977-1989

• Father William Q. Simms

Chaplain Trainee, Sacred Heart Hospital, Cumberland 1986

• Monsignor Richard E. Smith

Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1968-1973

• Father Michael Spillane

Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1984-1985

• Brother Thomas Tomasunas

Capuchin Brothers Training Program, Cumberland 1959-1965

Sts. Peter and Paul, Cumberland 1959-1965 and 1968-1977

• Father John Wielebski

Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1991-1996

"While every victim’s story is unique, together they reveal themes and behaviors typical of adults who sexually abuse children, and of those who enable abuse by concealing it," the report states. "What was consistent throughout was the absolute authority and power these abusive priests and church leadership held over victims, their families, and their communities."

Teresa McMinn is a reporter for the Cumberland Times-News. She can be reached at 304-639-2371 or tmcminn@times-news.com.

