CUMBERLAND — Among the 156 Catholic priests and others associated with the Archdiocese of Baltimore that sexually abused children, more than 20 at some point operated in Allegany and Garrett counties, according to a state report.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday released findings of a grand jury investigation launched in 2018.
The staggering 456-page report, which includes redactions by order of the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, indicates that at least 600 children were abused over the past 80 years.
"It is based on material obtained from the Office of the Attorney General email and phone hotline, victim and witness interviews, open-source media, electronic documents provided by the Archdiocese of Baltimore in response to Grand Jury subpoenas, and reporting letters from the Archdiocese," the report states. "The accusations described in this report do not constitute findings of guilt."
The Cumberland Times-News sifted through the report to find names and local places of the accused who worked in Allegany and Garrett counties.
The report contains many pages of allegations — graphic descriptions of sexual abuse and other sexual misconduct against children.
"Should you need assistance please call the Victims of Child Sexual Abuse Reporting Hotline, 410-576-6312," the report states.
According to the report, most of the following also spent time at parishes outside of Allegany and Garrett counties, and allegations listed against them don't necessarily have local connections.
• Father Michael Lowell Barnes
Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1988
• Father Ronald Belschner
Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1989-1991
• Monsignor Thomas Bevan
Temporary Administrator, St. Mary, Cumberland 1991-1992
Temporary Administrator, St. Patrick, Mount Savage 1992
Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1997-2009
• Father Laurence Brett
Summer work, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1969
• Father Donald Dimitroff
Teacher, Bishop Walsh High School 1981-1983
• Father Frederick Duke
St. Mary, Lonaconing 1961-1967
• Father Kenneth Farabaugh
Title unlisted, St. Peter, Westernport 1967
• Deacon Joseph Firlie
Deacon, St. Peter and Paul School, Cumberland 1980s-1990s
• Father Marion Helowicz
Associate Pastor, St. Michael, Frostburg 1974-1980
Chaplain, Bishop Walsh High School, Cumberland 1974-1980
Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1984-1988
• Father George Hopkins
Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1965-1966
• Father Robert Hopkins
Assistant Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1948-1958
Assistant Director of the Propagation of the Faith for Western Maryland 1950
Administrator, St. Mary, Cumberland 1958-1962
Pastor, Church of St. Mary, Lonaconing 1971-1982
Associate Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1982
• Father Joseph W. Krach
Assistant Pastor, St. Peter, Oakland 1961-1966
• Brother Geoffrey Xavier Langan
Teacher, Lasalle High School, Cumberland 1959-1960
• Father Regis Larkin
Assistant Pastor, St. Michael, Frostburg 1945-1964
Administrator, St. Peter, Oakland 1965-1974
Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1974-1981
• Father Ronald Michaud
Temp. Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1976
• Father John Mountain
Assistant Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1931-1941
• Father Francis Roscetti
Associate Pastor, St. Peter and Paul, Cumberland, and St. Anthony, Ridgeley, West Virginia 1967-1972
Pastor, St. Ambrose, Cresaptown 1977-1989
• Father William Q. Simms
Chaplain Trainee, Sacred Heart Hospital, Cumberland 1986
• Monsignor Richard E. Smith
Associate Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1968-1973
• Father Michael Spillane
Pastor, St. Mary, Cumberland 1984-1985
• Brother Thomas Tomasunas
Capuchin Brothers Training Program, Cumberland 1959-1965
Sts. Peter and Paul, Cumberland 1959-1965 and 1968-1977
• Father John Wielebski
Pastor, St. Patrick, Cumberland 1991-1996
"While every victim’s story is unique, together they reveal themes and behaviors typical of adults who sexually abuse children, and of those who enable abuse by concealing it," the report states. "What was consistent throughout was the absolute authority and power these abusive priests and church leadership held over victims, their families, and their communities."
