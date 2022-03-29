MCHENRY — A Maryland State Police trooper suffered serious injuries Monday in a head-on collision that occurred during whiteout conditions Monday on state Route 495 in Garrett County, according to Maryland State Police.
Senior Trooper Corey Whetzel was taken by ambulance to UPMC Western Maryland in Cumberland before being flown by Maryland State Police Trooper 5 medevac helicopter to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for further treatment.
No information was immediately available concerning Whetzel's medical condition.
The crash occurred just before 3 p.m. in the Swanton area.
A state police spokesperson at Pikesville said the mishap occurred when the trooper's marked vehicle collided with a 2002 Jeep Wrangler on snowy Bittinger Road near North Glade Road. The trooper was traveling north and the Jeep south.
The operator of the Jeep reportedly declined medical treatment. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
Police said whiteout weather conditions factored in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation, the spokesperson said.
