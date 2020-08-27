CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet with north central West Virginia residents in September to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
Pam Krushansky, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
• Sept. 1, 11 a.m. to noon, Mineral County Commission Room, 150 Armstrong St., Keyser.
• Sept. 2, 11 a.m. to noon, Barbour County Courthouse Square Pavilion, 26 N. Main St., Philippi.
• Sept. 8, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Preston County Commission Office, 106 W. Main St., Kingwood.
• Sept. 10, 11 a.m. to noon, Seneca Center main floor, 709 Beechurst Ave., Morgantown.
• Sept. 15, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Taylor County Senior Center front porch, 52 Trap Road, Grafton.
• Sept. 21, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Mannington Senior Center outdoor pavilion, 1 Senior Drive, Mannington.
• Sept. 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Lewis County Senior Center front porch, 171 W. 2nd St., Weston.
• Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to noon, Parsons Senior Center, 217 Senior Lane, Parsons.
• Sept. 29, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Upshur County Senior Center front porch, 28 N. Kanawha St., Buckhannon.
• Sept. 30, noon to 1 p.m., Randolph County Commission Meeting Room, 4 Randolph Ave., Elkins.
For information on additional requirements specific to any location, attendees are encouraged to contact Pam Krushansky at 304-741-5834.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.