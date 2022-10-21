CUMBERLAND — The candidates for state Senate District 1 shared views at a political forum Wednesday on a range of topics including COVID-19 vaccinations and uses for the state’s budget surplus.

The candidates include Del. Mike McKay, a Republican, and Democrat Mike Dreisbach. They are seeking the seat that will be vacated by the retirement of Sen. George C. Edwards. The winner will be determined by the general election on Nov. 8.

The forum was sponsored by WCBC Radio and broadcast from its studios on Baltimore Street. Stu Czapski of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp. was moderator.

The candidates were asked the following question: “Although COVID is well into its third year, the percentage of those fully vaccinated in Allegany County is just 58.6%. Were you vaccinated and boosted, and would you be in favor of mandated vaccinations?”

Dreisbach said: “I’ve been fully vaccinated and boosted. As a matter of fact, I’m just about ready to get my next booster because the one I had was way back in June. So what I will end up doing is I will get a flu shot and a booster shot.

“As far as mandating people to get boosted, that’s a tough one. I absolutely believe that we could get to a certain point that the government may overstep their bounds. If it says you need to do this or that. I believe it goes back to one of those things where each individual needs to make their choices about their health care. There are a lot of people that don’t believe in vaccinations and I have to respect that. They have to be sure they understand the consequences. But I’m not in favor of saying everybody is going to get vaccinated.”

McKay said: “I think it’s a personal question that is between me and my doctor. As for mandates, I don’t believe we should be mandated for certain vaccinations or not. A lot of people have religious convictions (about) it. I believe one thing we learned through COVID, and it was a learning curve ... I know the government did what they thought was the best thing for the people for an unknown pandemic virus. But at the end of the day, we are also learning that there has been some underlying issues that are now affecting people that have been taking it. I think it is a choice that has to be made between that person and their doctor.”

The candidates were asked, “What could Annapolis do to stimulate the economy in Western Maryland?”

“Well, we just passed the George C. Edward Economic Development Fund,” said McKay. “We’re going to spend $20 million this year and then $10 million (for three years), so that is $50 million. At the end of the day, in Annapolis it’s going to be all about accountability. Whoever is the next senator they send down — the people of Allegany, Washington and Garrett counties — it’s going to depend on how successful we were with the funding.

“This funding will sunset. The senator and the delegation will have to try to get the funding again for another period of time ... or especially if it does work and we are used as an example of a successful way to spend the money and turn it into a statewide program.”

Dreisbach said: “First of all, right now, we are really being blessed because all of the ARPA (federal American Rescue Plan Act) money that is going out to the communities. All the little towns all across Western Maryland have more opportunities now than they’ve had in a long time.

“The other piece of that is ... when the senator came up with the George Edwards fund, that gave us an extra boost and extra shot in the arm to really produce and really make it happen. I agree with Mike that we have to use all that money to the best. We don’t want to nickel and dime that money away, we’ve got to put that money into big programs and we have to do some things that are out of the box ... much bigger thinking.”

A follow-up question was, “With the current large state surplus, if you had a wish list of items to spend extra funds on, what would it include?”

“There is no doubt about it, there is another windfall of money,” said McKay. “We need to make sure the projects are sustainable and they will actually move the ball. Invest in our roads and bridges is infrastructure that is needed, but I tend to believe we need to put more infrastructure into broadband and figure out how we are going to do that. ... We figured out during COVID there is an opportunity for people to work here and live here, but yet their jobs might be in Northern Virginia or the Baltimore/Washington corridor, so that is an opportunity for us to flourish.”

Dreisbach said, “As COVID took us over, and you are a small business person in Western Maryland, you found out there were some major shortages, mostly labor shortages. I do believe in Allegany and Garrett, and not so much in Washington County, one of the things that kept everybody (at home) was we need the child care. A lot of our older people ended up not going back to work; they were forced to become child care providers because our child care network up here is really broken. I know in Garrett County we are down about seven child care (providers) now compared to where we were at about three years ago.

“I want to see some serious investment and try to beef up the child care system to help people get back to work.”