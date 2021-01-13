CUMBERLAND — Michael O. Twigg, who has served as Allegany County state's attorney since 2002, has been named a Circuit Court judge.
The veteran prosecutor was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Judge W. Timothy Finan. The appointment was announced Wednesday, the first day of the 442nd legislative session.
“I am eager to serve the community in this different position,” Twigg said Wednesday.
“My life is about to change dramatically and I have a lot to do to close out my business here and to get ready for this new venture,” he said.
Just minutes before his final meeting with the C3I Advisory Board, Twigg said serving as a judge “became my goal later in my career although my primary drive was being a prosecutor.”
Twigg’s successor at the state’s attorney's office will be named by Judge Jeffrey Getty. That person will serve as interim state’s attorney until the next election in 2022.
Twigg said he has “full confidence in the staff here to make this a smooth transition.”
Twigg was elected by county voters five times; he started working in the state's attorney's office in 1997.
Prior to that, he worked as a paralegal for the law firm Hazel and Thomas and in the specialist homicide section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. Twigg obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from The Citadel and a juris doctorate from Georgetown University Law Center.
