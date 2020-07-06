BALTIMORE — A new statewide multimedia campaign launched last week is encouraging residents to pick up the phone, should a contact tracer call.
According to a release from the Maryland Department of Health, the new advertisements urge residents to “‘answer the call’ when ‘MD COVID’ or ‘240-466-4488’ appears on their phones.”
The state’s program “has the capacity to track 1,000 cases and up to 10,000 contacts daily.” According to the MDH web page for the program, in the first two weeks of June, the state’s contact tracers made more than 25,000 calls.
Allegany County Health Department spokeswoman Brenda Caldwell said three nurses at their agency are currently acting as contact tracers. Garrett County’s department spokeswoman Diane Lee said “several” nurses there are fulfilling the role. Neither had information available about how many calls the contact tracers have placed locally.
One of the advertisements features a 44-year-old Baltimore County woman, Claudia Kalu, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March. In the video, Kalu shares her thoughts on the importance of speaking with contact tracers.
“When I was first confirmed COVID positive, the first thing that came to mind was ‘Who was I in touch with?,’” Kalu said in the video. “Passing it on to somebody else is not fair.”
The state department said after someone tests positive, investigators call them within 24 hours to discern information about their symptoms, where they have recently been and whose company they have been in. Armed with that information, tracers then contact people who may have been exposed through their contact with the infected individual. When speaking with people, tracers offer “necessary guidance about monitoring symptoms, isolating at home and getting tested,” the release says.
A list of phone numbers is provided to verify the caller’s identity, dependent on from where the call is placed, the release says.
“A contact investigator will never ask for Social Security numbers, financial or bank account information or personal details unrelated to COVID-19. They will not ask for photographs, videos, passwords or payment,” per the release.
Follow staff writer Lindsay Renner-Wood on Twitter @LindsayRenWood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.