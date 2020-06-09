Sterling Care celebrates recovered COVID patients

FROSTBURG — Families gathered to celebrate victories Tuesday at Sterling Care Frostburg Village, as the nursing home paraded eight of its residents who have recovered for COVID-19 through the front door in a symbolic gesture.
The home allowed the families of the recovered to attend, park in the parking lot and cheer from their cars. Workers were gathered to see the residents inside.
"We have our residents that were COVID-positive that recovered. We wanted to make it a big celebration to bring them from around back to the front door," said Chelle Broadwater, the facility's admission director.
The area where those who test positive for the disease are isolated is around the back of the building complex.
Broadwater played "Gonna Fly Now," the song made famous in Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky" franchise.
"It's amazing for everyone," Broadwater said of families seeing loved ones and workers having something to celebrate after months of taking care of residents in a tense situation.
Since there are still strict rules against gatherings inside the nursing home, the recovered residents were taken straight to their rooms; however, there was celebratory cake.
Due to restrictions put in place by the state of Maryland to slow the spread of the virus, residents of nursing homes have not been able to see their families for what's going on months now. So Sterling Care, in an effort to reconnect residents with loved ones, built a plexiglass visiting booth out front, where the residents can sit inside and remain isolated while talking to and seeing their families gathered on the outside.
"It's just very emotional when they see their families for the first time in months," said Broadwater. "We have a lot to celebrate."
