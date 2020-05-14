Stewards are county's Foster Parents of the Year

CUMBERLAND — Julia and Jared Steward have been named Foster Parents of the Year by the Allegany County Department of Social Services.
“The Stewards truly believe in including biological families as a part of fostering and it doesn’t stop when adopted,” said a news release from the department.
This year’s theme was “Foster Care As a Support to Families, Not a Substitute for Parents.”
The Stewards commonly reach out to biological families to ensure they know their child is being taken care of.
“The Stewards are our foster parents of the year because of recognition they have to the child in their home and their biological family,” read the release.
To become a foster/adoptive parent, contact Paulette Hose at 301-784-7158 or email paulette.hose@maryland.gov.
