Stolen items recovered from Messick Road location

CUMBERLAND — An investigation into recent burglaries of area storage sheds has led to recovery of a large amount of stolen property, according to the Allegany County Sheriff's Office.
The assortment of stolen items was discovered Monday when deputies executed a search warrant at a location in the 1100 block of Messick Road.
The warrant was the result of investigation by the sheriff's office and Maryland State Police, who "worked collectively to identify and locate parties believed to be responsible" for the burglaries and thefts, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators believe the recovered items have not yet been reported as stolen.
Police ask anyone who has been the victim of a storage shed burglary over the last several months to contact Deputy T. Flanagan or Senior Deputy R. Grimm at 301-777-1585 or Master Trooper S. Bennett of the Cumberland barrack at 301-729-2101.
The investigation is continuing and charges are pending, police said.
