MCHENRY — Wind topping 50 miles per hour downed trees and power lines Monday, leaving some Garrett County residents without electricity, according to the county’s 911 emergency center.
Much of the damage occurred on Accident Bittinger Road between North South Street and the Brethren church. Garrett County Roads Department and First Energy crews were assessing damage Monday afternoon and the road was closed to traffic temporarily.
At 1 p.m., about 140 residences in the county were without electric service, most in the Accident area, according to First Energy.
