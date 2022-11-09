CUMBERLAND — The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole could make for a wet start to the weekend in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
Nicole was forecast to strenghten and hit Florida’s east coast Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane before turning northeast toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Rain from the storm was expected to arrive in the region early Friday, with the heaviest precipitation falling Friday evening, said Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack and Cumberland native.
“That includes a good likelihood for dense fog to develop on the mountain ridges very quickly Thursday night before the rain moves in,” Merrill said via email Wednesday.
About 2-2.75 inches of rain was expected before ending late Friday or early Saturday.
“While the ground will be able to absorb most of the moisture at the beginning of the event, there will be standing water where leaves block storm drains and in a few poor drainage areas,” Merrill said.
Merrill said rainfall has been near average over the past 90 days throughout most of Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands, except in Mineral County, which has a 1.2-inch deficit.
“The rainfall will remove this rainfall deficit in Mineral County and generate a surplus for the remainder of the region,” he said.
Colder air and gusty winds, likely reaching 30-40 mph early before diminishing to 20-25 mph later in the day, were expected Saturday in the storm’s wake.
