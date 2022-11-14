Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT EST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Wintry mix expected for elevations above 1,000 feet. Total snow and sleet accumulations around a coating to an inch and total ice accumulations around a trace up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, northwest Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to midnight EST Tuesday night. For elevations above 1,000 feet. A wintry mix will overspread the area between 10 AM and 1 PM late Tuesday morning into early Tuesday afternoon. Precipitation will change to rain for most areas, but rain will freeze on elevated surfaces above 1,000 feet before ending Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Visibility will be reduced to under 1 mile at times in a wintry mix as well as fog for the ridges above 2000 feet. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. &&