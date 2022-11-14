CUMBERLAND — A storm system that will move across the region Tuesday afternoon could bring the first winter weather of the season to the Cumberland area.
Chad Merrill, a forecaster for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack and Cumberland native, said snow and sleet that will begin in the afternoon will likely change to freezing rain before ending by midnight.
Pavement temperatures will be warm enough to prevent accumulation on roadways, he said, but sidewalks and railings may become slippery.
In all, Merrill said, a coating or trace amounts of snow may fall in Cumberland with a half to one inch in Allegany County’s highest elevations. Garrett County, where snow fell over the weekend, could receive 2 inches, and secondary roads may become covered there.
“It’ll be a wet snow that will accumulate on trees and make for a winter wonderland, despite the limited snow amounts,” Merrill said.
Snow showers in Garrett County Wednesday and Thursday could bring additional accumulation, he said.
