CUMBERLAND — Mountain Maryland and surrounding communities can expect significant snow Thursday as another winter storm targets the area.
“I think this is going to be mainly a snow event, but there could be periods of sleet,” AccuWeather senior meteorologist Tom Kines said Tuesday.
Kines said 4 to 8 inches of snow could blanket Allegany and Garrett counties, the Potomac Highlands and nearby Pennsylvania. Any amount of sleet in the impending storm will lessen the amount of snowfall, Kines said.
The National Weather Service on Tuesday afternoon issued a winter storm watch, which begins late Wednesday night and continues through 6 a.m. Friday. The weather bulletin warns of the potential for 5 or more inches of snow.
“Travel could be very difficult,” the weather service said.
The precipitation Thursday will be followed by colder air Friday with temperatures in the 20s, then clearing conditions.
“There should be a good amount of sunshine Saturday, but it will be cold with temperatures running up to 30,” said Kines.
The forecast into the last of February does not include any big storms.
“It looks like the weather pattern relaxes into the weekend and early next week,” Kines said. “No big storms in the forecast and none coming out of the south, which always carry a lot of moisture.
“There shouldn’t be any real cold weather once we get past this storm,” said Kines, noting that the region’s coldest period is December through February.
