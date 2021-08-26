CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of classic cars will converge on the Allegany County Fairgrounds in September for the Western Maryland Street Rod Roundup after COVID-19 forced the event’s cancellation last year.
Larry Bloss of the Western Maryland Street Rod Association said the event, which has been held for nearly 50 years, attracts enthusiasts from across the country. This year’s event runs Sept. 2-5, Bloss said, with the busiest days expected to be Friday and Saturday.
Bloss said it seems folks are anxious to return to the event, evident in the “record number of applicants” who’ve sent in their registration forms thus far. Where there’s normally about 100, Bloss said the group has already received about 240 advance sign-ups.
They’ll be mindful of the ongoing pandemic, Bloss said, and encourage attendees to follow the guidance of the Allegany County Health Department.
Bloss said the event raises funds for The Children’s League, a nonprofit organization that provides free health services to disabled children, including orthopedic services, speech and physical therapy. In 48 years of hosting the event, Bloss said, the club has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of the organization.
Bloss said the Roundup holds a lot of significance for the folks who travel to it every year.
“We started so many years ago and a lot of the guys have aged a lot,” Bloss said. “They’re still motor-heads, but they ain’t quite the hell-raisers that they were maybe 40 years ago. But they still like coming, and they’ve still got their cars. ... It’s a tradition for them. Some have been coming and have never missed any, and schedule their vacations around it.”
For more information, visit westernmarylandstreetrod.com.
