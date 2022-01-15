CUMBERLAND — A strong winter storm is forecast to deliver heavy snow — and maybe sleet and freezing rain — to the region beginning Sunday afternoon, and gusting winds accompanying the snow could at times create near-blizzard conditions.
“This is the biggest one we have seen for quite a while,” said Tim Thomas, veteran National Weather Service observer at Cumberland. “There’s a lot of moisture in this system and we already have plenty of cold air in place,” Thomas said Friday.
The National Weather Service on Friday issued a winter storm watch for the entire area. For the Cumberland area, 5 to 10 inches of snow were most likely, with up to 15 inches possible, according to the advisory. Sleet and freezing rain mixing with the snow could cause a light glaze of ice.
The last time Cumberland received more than a foot of snow was January 2016, when more than 20 inches fell, according to the National Weather Service. That storm dumped more than 3 feet on parts of Garrett County.
In western Allegany and Garrett County, the weather service said 6 to 12 inches were most likely, but 18 inches was possible.
Winds were expected to gust as high as 45 mph, especially over higher terrain, according to the advisory.
Although forecasters were cautious in predicting precise snowfall amounts, there seemed a level of certainty Friday among forecasters.
Shaping up as an old-fashioned Nor’easter, the storm system forging cold air from the north and moisture from the Gulf of Mexico was expected to begin dropping snow between 3 and 6 p.m. Sunday, said Chad Merrill, meteorologist for the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack.
“It will start as dry powdery snow and will accumulate quickly. We can see a rate of an inch an hour between 7 and 10 p.m.,” said Merrill, a Cumberland native who formerly forecasted the weather for television stations at Hagerstown and Johnstown, Pennsylvania.
Tom Kines, a senior Accuweather meteorologist, said Sunday’s snowstorm will be “a 12-hour storm as opposed to some 18- to 20-hour storms we have seen in the past.”
Travel conditions were expected to quickly deteriorate late Sunday and into Monday. “If you have to travel at those times and you have an option it would be better not to go,” he said.
Kines also warned of freezing temperatures. “It’s going to be a cold weekend,” he said, predicting a high temperature of 30 on Saturday and an overnight low of 10 into Sunday.
The storm system was expected to be accompanied Monday with sustained winds of 12-18 mph along with wind gusts to 40 mph.
“There will be some blowing and drifting out there,” Kines said.
Storm preparation continued without letup late Friday morning at area businesses, including Love’s Truck Stop on Ali Ghan Road along Interstate 68 east of the Cumberland city limits.
“Right now we are prepping to keep our gas pumps open to keep the highway workers on the road. That’s our aim to get them back on the road quickly,” said store manager Rob Prunty.
Fuel sales at the heavily-traveled location are the most of any of seven locations in the district that extends to Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and south on Interstate 81 to Virginia, Prunty said.
“We have 90 parking spaces and we fill them every night,” he said.
To the south at Keyser, West Virginia, Cannon’s Ace Hardware at New Creek Highway was busier than usual.
“Snow shovels, ice melter, snowblowers — we are selling a little bit of everything,” said store employee Andrew Amtower, adding business was up about 25% from usual due to the impending snowstorm.
To the west, business at Naylor's Hardware in the heart of Oakland was brisk.
“Salt, roof rakes, snow shovels, snowblowers, heat tapes, sleds, generators — you name it,” said assistant manager Brad Wright.
“We’ve sold quite a few snowblowers — a lot yesterday. You have a lot of out of towners who have become permanent residents at the lake due to COVID and they’re not always prepared for a snowstorm,” he said. Deep Creek Lake and the Wisp Ski Resort have long been year-round tourist destinations in far Western Maryland.
“Right now, people are just getting ready and everybody is looking forward to see what happens,” Wright said. “People out here don’t really panic. They know what’s coming and they know how to prepare.”
For latest weather information, visit weather.gov.
