Student school board member urges action against racism

CUMBERLAND — While COVID-19 has caused a host of unfortunate circumstances for Allegany County Public Schools, racism is another pandemic that’s been present in the country since its inception, student board member Omaer Naeem said.
Naeem, recognized at Tuesday’s ACPS Board of Education meeting for accomplishments including his dedication and leadership as student board member this year, said Allegany County has a rich history of disenfranchising its black residents.
“As a person of color, and a student of ACPS, I’ve been disappointed,” he said. “Through my time with the NAACP, I became aware of as much. Unfortunately, that’s the only place that I became aware.”
Naeem said he was never taught in school “what institutionalized racism is,” how the school-to-prison pipeline works “or that it even existed.”
Instead, he sought information from outside organizations, he said.
“We in Allegany County are ignorant … and that isn’t our fault,” Naeem said. “We as a nation are on the precipice of something great, enacting real, meaningful change, and ACPS needs to do its part.”
His black peers, educators and staff “have been actively discriminated against in this county,” he said.
“I’ve witnessed and experienced this inequality on a day-to-day basis,” Naeem said and asked the board to implement strong training on how to combat racism “and encourage students to embrace people of all backgrounds starting in elementary school.”
ACPS needs to “make it apparent that racism has no place here,” he said.
“Our differences make us stronger. Had I been taught that from an earlier age, and had my peers as well, perhaps we wouldn’t have been targets from early ages in elementary school,” Naeem said. “There’s no middle ground here. There’s only racist or antiracist.”
Board member Deb Frank thanked Naeem for his stance.
“I know that was a heartfelt statement that you made and one that you more than any of us lived and have the right to say,” she said. “I just applaud you … for standing up for those changes.”
In other ACPS news:
• The board approved its proposed fiscal 2021 $117.4 million operating budget.
• The school system has served more than 310,000 meals to students during the global pandemic.
• The board approved a contract for Jeff Blank as interim superintendent effective July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
• ACPS will hold a three-day school bus driving class from 9 a.m. to noon June 16-18 at the Transportation Office, 14301 McMullen Highway. For anyone interested in becoming a school bus assistant, a class will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 19 at 14301 McMullen Highway. To learn more about either position, call 301-729-3773.
