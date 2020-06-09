Student school board member urges action against racism

Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.