CUMBERLAND — Hundreds of local students in grades four through eight will compete in the 2023 Robotics and Engineering in Allegany County — Together, FIRST Lego League qualifier Saturday.
The event, which is free and open to the public, will include 24 teams of students from public and private schools across Allegany County.
Two teams of second- and third-graders will also demonstrate projects.
Robot rounds for the event begin at 12:30 p.m. in the Allegany College of Maryland gymnasium.
REACT President Barry Hartung said the program gives students experience with life skills as well as technical work.
“It teaches a lot more than just (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) skills,” he said. “There’s a lot of teamwork involved.”
Saturday’s event will be one of the largest qualifiers, in terms of teams and number of students, in Maryland, Hartung said.
It is sponsored and administered by REACT, a local non-profit organization dedicated to providing STEM education and opportunities to children throughout the county.
ACM partnered with REACT for many events and will provide space throughout the campus as well as equipment for the competition.
Allegany County Public Schools has been vital in providing public school teams with equipment and materials for the robotics season, Hartung said.
Each year, the international not-for-profit organization FIRST — which stands for For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology — selects a theme and develops a series of missions where students learn, research, solve problems, build and code through competition components that include core values, innovation project, robot design and the robot game, he said.
This year’s theme is power.
Three to 10 students per team worked for months to develop and apply STEM skills in preparation for the event, Hartung said.
They will create and present an original research project, design and build a robot and attachments, and code their robot to perform missions.
“The (coding) they do is a kid-friendly version of Python,” Hartung said of the programming language.
Teams with top scores from Saturday’s competition will advance to the University of Maryland, Baltimore County for the state championships in March.
West Side Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Brad Ditto’s daughters, Maddie, 9; Zoe, 12; and Abby, 13, will participate in Saturday’s event.
The robotics activities provide students many opportunities to excel in various areas, he said.
For example, Zoe worked on research.
“She did really well,” Ditto said. “She enjoyed that part of it.”
His daughter Maddie said she most looks forward to “improving on my skills and having fun.”
For more, visit firstinspires.org and reactallegany.org.
