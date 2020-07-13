Submissions for pet photo contest open

CUMBERLAND — Everyone thinks their pet is the cutest. Now, readers of the Cumberland Times-News have a chance to settle that score and support a worthy cause in the process.
Submissions are being accepted for the newspaper’s Dog and Cat Days of Summer contest, presented by Cannon’s Ace Hardware in Keyser, West Virginia.
Photos will be accepted until 5 p.m. July 19 and voting for the bracket-style competition begins Aug. 3. Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each category.
Photos may be submitted online at www.times-news.com/dogandcatdays. Submit a photo of your dog or cat that is at least 300 DPI in resolution. All submitted pictures will be featured in a special section to run Aug. 1 in the weekend edition of the Times-News.
Once underway, after the first round of voting, 64 dogs and 64 cats will move on to the next round of the competition. Votes will cost 10 cents apiece, with a minimum fee of $1 required. Vote for your favorite photos as often as you’d like. As the field narrows down, winners will be announced online and in the print edition.
While voting is underway, cans will also be placed at area businesses to collect donations for the Allegany County Animal Shelter and the Mineral County Humane Society.
Proceeds support Newspapers in Education, a program that works with newspapers to help furnish their papers as “living textbooks” for students and teachers. Participating papers are provided with a custom website that serves as the link to using their stories in the classroom setting.
