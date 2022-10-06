CUMBERLAND — A pair of Cumberland residents said Thursday that senior residential living facilities should be among the choices for the vacant land where the former Allegany High School once stood.
The future disposition of the tract was a topic of discussion at Thursday’s meeting of the Allegany County Board of Commissioners.
Jason Bennett, county administrator, said the land along Sedgwick Street should be cleared of all debris soon following the former school’s demolition this summer.
“We are about two weeks out from the demolition being completely done,” said Bennett. “We are hoping to get a request out (to interested developers) in the next couple months and it will be exciting to see what will come back in the form of ideas for the community.”
County officials have said in the past that the land would likely be used for residential housing such as single family homes, condominiums or possibly town houses.
Local residents Betsy Schwab and Nancy Giunta presented a case at the meeting for moderate income housing, green space and three stage senior housing.
“I have three suggestions that are intertwined that I think might be a good use of the property,” said Schwab. “First, moderate income housing. That is certainly something we need in this community, so working families can afford a house of their own and a place to live.
“Second is a playground. When you have housing you need a playground. The only playground on the West Side is at West Side Elementary. That is not available on school days and sometimes it’s locked.
“The third thing ... is something that doesn’t exist in the community — and I think we have a great need for — and that is a three stage senior living facility.”
Three stage facilities typically include active, independent seniors, assisted living and nursing care. Schwab said many seniors have moved from the area because they couldn’t find adequate housing.
“Seniors have little to no choices,” said Schwab. “They need some place that is new, close to town, with the amenities where they can go and not worry about maintenance, grass cutting and snow removal and still have access to everything.”
Schwab said seniors would enjoy walking and cycling on the local trail offerings.
Giunta, who said she is an associate professor of social work, said, “I have been a resident since 2006. What we do know is the 65-and-over age group has been the fastest growing age group in Allegany County in between the 2010 and 2020 census.
“We also see Allegany County poised as an incredible place for active older adults who move here to take advantage of the cultural and recreational opportunities here. The quickest drop is the 35- to 49-year-old age group. So we see this need for supportive housing for older adults and perhaps a need for moderate income younger adults.”
Jake Shade, county commissioner, said, “Our whole push is to get the land ready to go. In the next stage we are going to put out an RFP (request for proposal) and something I will absolutely push for is a some sort of park space, some sort of green space. I don’t know if it will be track, or a park, or playground, but that should be on the parcel regardless. As far as the other stuff, we will kind of wait and see.”
Commissioner Dave Caporale told the Times-News after the meeting that prospective developers may offer plans for certain parcels that they have ideas for. He said some developers could identify pieces of the tract that would be better suited for a certain type of residential usage.
