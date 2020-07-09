CUMBERLAND — Sweltering heat and humidity in Mountain Maryland and the Potomac Highlands may subside a bit this weekend before returning Monday.
“It looks like a little bit of a break Saturday when a chance of showers with disturbance moves in the area,” said Paul Walker, an AccuWeather senior meteorologist.
Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s through the weekend as the pattern of seasonal summer temperatures and high humidity dominates the region.
In fact, temperatures will continue into the upper 80s and low 90s next week along with a chance of thunderstorms fueled by rising humidity each day, according to AccuWeather.
“There’s a pretty good chance of thunderstorms every day with this high humidity,” said Tim Thomas, National Weather Service observer in Cumberland.
Tuesday’s thunderstorm that hovered in the Queen City delivered more than a half-inch of rain, according to Thomas.
“It was pretty good rain but probably most of it ran off,” he said.
“We also have had temperatures in the 90s seven out of the last eight days and two of those days the high was 98,” said Thomas, who also recorded four days in June with temperatures into the 90s.
Walker sounded a word of caution for outdoor workers coping with uncomfortable weather conditions.
“Take frequent breaks, drink plenty of water and dress in light-colored clothing,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.