KEYSER, W.Va. — Lots of work has gone on in Mineral County schools from a facilities perspective in recent months, and there’s more to come, school support services staff say.
Director of Support Services John Droppleman, along with assistant directors Jay Harris and Todd Liller, delivered updates about projects and priorities, as well as a general overview of their role, during the Mineral County Board of Education’s Tuesday evening meeting.
Harris said the school maintenance staff has three full-time members and 40 on the custodial team full time, as well as a part-time delivery driver and custodian. They handle everything from repairing fixtures in schools and assembling furniture to the recent pavement and concrete repair at Keyser High School and Burlington Primary School and “general construction” projects.
Liller said there are currently 54 bus routes operating in the morning and afternoon, and they have 67 drivers, along with nine substitutes. The transportation team also has four full-time mechanics, he said.
Droppleman said he, Harris and Liller oversee roughly “120 to 130” employees.
Among recently-completed projects, Harris said, are necessary repairs to the gymnasium roof at Elk Garden Primary School and the school’s gas line. They also installed a new septic system at Burlington and replaced HVAC fixtures at Keyser High School, said Harris. Staff also painted the main hallways and cafeteria at KHS yellow, Harris said, both of which “look really good.”
At Keyser Middle School, Harris said, the roof repairs are moving along well, and the school’s HVAC system is in need of upgrades. They also have new bleachers arriving in a few weeks’ time, he said, “and we painted the gym to be ready for that, and finished the floor in there as well.”
Droppleman and Harris both credited school bus drivers for joining in with custodians to clean up “a major mess” from the ongoing repairs at KMS ahead of schools reopening.
“We had about 100 people show up,” Droppleman said.
Heating and cooling issues at Keyser Primary, Harris said, took nearly a year to resolve because of a lengthy wait for a necessary part, but have since been addressed.
Fort Ashby Primary recently received a new modular building, Harris said, which required plumbing and electric hookups, as well as installing the fire safety system and phone lines.
In addition to the “major repairs” made to the boiler at Wiley Ford Primary last year, Harris said, staff made similar fixes to Frankfort Intermediate’s boiler, and “a little bit more” is likely needed. New carbon monoxide detection equipment was also installed at Wiley Ford.
Future priorities, Harris said, include HVAC upgrades at Frankfort High School and Keyser Middle. They also plan to change the water source for Keyser High’s sprinkler system, he said, to pull it from a different location near the football field rather than the existing fire pump. That change, Droppleman said, would allow for higher water pressure for the sprinklers.
There are plans as well to add more vehicles to the school system’s fleet, Harris said, though “we ordered some trucks about a year and a half ago and we still don’t have them.”
In addition to the morning pick-up and afternoon drop-off, Liller said, county bus drivers remain busy throughout the day transporting students to field trips and extracurricular events and accommodating students on a half-day schedule. It takes between eight and 12 weeks to train new drivers, said Liller.
The board meets next on Oct. 4.
